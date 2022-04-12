Orlov (undisclosed) will not suit up Tuesday against the Flyers, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Orlov may have been injured during Sunday's win over Boston but it's unclear what he's dealing with. He'll be absent from Washington's lineup for the first time since Jan. 22. His next chance to play will be Thursday in Toronto.
