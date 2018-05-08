Orlov recorded an assist on Evgeny Kuznetsov's overtime winner in Monday's 2-1 victory over the Penguins in Game 6.

The 26-year-old has taken on a bigger offensive role as the playoffs have progressed, and after failing to hit the scoresheet in the first four games of Round 1, Orlov now has a goal and six points in the last eight games. He's supplying strong all-around fantasy production as well, racking up 15 shots, 17 blocked shots and 18 hits over that stretch and giving him plenty of momentum heading into the conference finals against the Lightning.