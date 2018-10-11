Capitals' Dmitry Orlov: Picks up first point of 2018-19
Orlov garnered an assist against the Golden Knights on Wednesday.
Orlov failed to put a shot on goal Wednesday, but still managed to secure his first point of the season. The blueliner should be able to put together a third straight 30-plus point campaign this season -- especially if he continues to log over 22 minutes of ice time per game, which includes some power-play time as well (0:45).
