Orlov logged two assists, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Jets.

Orlov returned from a 16-game absence due to a lower-body injury, and made an immediate impact. He helped out on the last two of the Capitals' five tallies. The 31-year-old's physicality is his best trait for fantasy, but he's also been solid with seven assists, 29 shots on net, 31 hits, 18 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in 14 appearances. The all-around production could be enough to get him on the fantasy radar in deeper formats.