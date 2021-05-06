Orlov dished out three helpers -- one on the power play -- in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Rangers.

Orlov spent a hefty 9:35 on the power play, as the referees added insult to injury by parading Rangers into the penalty box throughout the night one game after they stood idly by as Tom Wilson ended Artemi Panarin's season. The Russian blueliner made the most out of all that man-advantage time with just his second power-play point of the season, continuing his strong production down the stretch; Orlov has 11 points in his last 12 games.