Orlov recorded a pair of assists in a 4-3 shootout victory over the Jets on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old isn't scoring many goals this season, but he's closing in on a career high in assists. He needs four more helpers to tie his career best (27), and he has 19 games to do it. Orlov has four assists in his last 12 games. Overall, Orlov has three goals and 26 points with a plus-5 rating in 63 games this season.