Orlov tallied a power-play goal and four shots during Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win against the Blues.

Orlov uncorked a cannon from the point to tie the game in the second period. The 28-year-old has been an oddly slow starter accruing just one point in October in each of the last two seasons. But with Matt Niskanen now in Philadephia, the Capitals are leaning on the talented Russian for more offense. The Russian blueliner could be in for a career year if he can become generate offense more consistently so keep an eye on him as the season moves forward.