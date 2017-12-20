Orlov netted a goal and two hits in 23:54 of ice time during Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Stars.

Orlov put on a dazzling display of speed and puck-handling to get around the Stars defense and blasted a wrist shot past Ben Bishop mid-way through the second period. The 26-year-old Russian had a dreadful October, but has rebounded nicely with four goals and 11 points in his last 23 games -- closer to last season's 33-point pace. Scoop him up if he's still available as he appears to have shaken whatever was bothering him in the first few weeks of the season.