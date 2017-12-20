Orlov netted a goal and two hits in 23:54 of ice time during Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Stars.

Orlov put on a dazzling display of speed and puck-handling to get around the Stars defense and blasted a wrist shot past Ben Bishop mid-way through the second period. The 26-year-old Russian had a dreadful October, but has rebounded nicely with four goals and 11 points in his last 23 games -- closer to last season's 33-point pace. Scoop him up if he's still available as he appears to have shaken whatever was bothering him in the first few weeks of the season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories