Orlov scored a goal on his only shot and dished out three hits in a 3-1 win over the Flyers on Sunday.

Orlov one-timed a John Carlson seam pass to provide the Capitals with a 2-1 lead with 16 seconds left in the second period. It was Orlov's first point since Feb. 20, snapping his seven-game scoreless skid. After producing at least 20 points in each of his previous five seasons, Orlov has just two goals in 19 games in 2020-21.