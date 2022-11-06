Orlov is questionable to return due to a lower-body injury sustained Saturday versus the Coyotes.
It's unclear how Orlov was injured, but it's not a good sign for the Capitals. John Carlson (lower body) has been out for a week, and losing Orlov would leave the team down two of its top-four defensemen. More information on his status should surface before Monday's game versus the Oilers if he's unable to get back on the ice Saturday.
