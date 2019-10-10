Per Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic, Orlov (lower body) participated in line rushes during morning skate, indicating he'll be in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Predators.

Orlov exited Wednesday's practice as a precaution after suffering a minor lower-body injury, but he was never expected to miss Thursday's contest. The 28-year-old will skate on the Capitals' second pairing and second power-play unit against Nashville.