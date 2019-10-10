Capitals' Dmitry Orlov: Ready to rock
Per Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic, Orlov (lower body) participated in line rushes during morning skate, indicating he'll be in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Predators.
Orlov exited Wednesday's practice as a precaution after suffering a minor lower-body injury, but he was never expected to miss Thursday's contest. The 28-year-old will skate on the Capitals' second pairing and second power-play unit against Nashville.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.