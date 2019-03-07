Capitals' Dmitry Orlov: Records two assists in road win
Orlov finished Wednesday's 5-3 win over Philadelphia with two assists.
Both were secondary helpers and move Orlov up to 22 points in 2018-19. The Capitals' blueliner hasn't scored since Jan. 20 -- a stretch of 19 games -- but does have seven assists over that span.
