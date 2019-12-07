Orlov collected an assist in Friday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

The Russian defenseman found Carl Hagelin, who sent a smooth pass to Travis Boyd for the Capitals' opening tally. Orlov has a goal and three helpers over his last five games, which puts him at 12 points in 31 games this season. He's added 48 hits, 42 shots on goal and 36 blocked shots, providing solid non-scoring production that could make him worth a look in DFS.