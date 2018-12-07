Capitals' Dmitry Orlov: Registers helper
Orlov had an assist while taking one shot on goal during Thursday's 4-2 win over Arizona.
The point was Orlov's first in his last five contests. While he didn't light up the stat line, the mobile defender upped his assist total to eight for the year. Orlov lacks significant upside for fantasy purposes, as he has only 10 points through 28 games this season.
