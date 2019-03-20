Capitals' Dmitry Orlov: Riding five-game streak
Orlov has posted five assists over his last five games.
Orlov also added a plus-6 rating and eight shots during that span and seems to be rounding into form in the home stretch of the season. Those in need of a boost to their fantasy blueline might consider adding the 27-year-old Russian if he's still available.
