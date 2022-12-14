Orlov scored a goal on two shots, added four hits and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Orlov scored in the final minute of the game to secure the Capitals' win. The defenseman hasn't missed a beat since returning from his 16-game absence due to a lower-body injury, earning a goal and two assists in two contests. For the season, he's up to eight points, 31 shots on net, 35 hits, 19 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating in 15 appearances. He'll continue to be a reliable and physical part of the Capitals' top four.