Orlov scored the overtime winner while adding six shots, two PIM, a blocked shot and a plus-1 rating in Friday's 2-1 victory over the Devils.

Moments after Vitek Vanecek made a big save in the Washington crease, Orlov scooped up the puck, carried it the length of the ice and wired a shot that deflected off Yegor Sharangovich's stick and beat MacKenzie Blackwood high on the short side. Orlov has been on a roll lately, picking up two goals, four points, 11 shots on net, 11 hits, nine blocks and a plus-3 rating over the last six games, but on the season he has only five goals and eight points through 32 contests.