Orlov has posted no points and a minus-2 rating in his last 10 games.

Orlov has taken on more defensive responsibilities in the wake of injuries to Washington's blueline in the first half which may explain the dip in production. The 27-year-old has garnered two goals and 12 points in 42 games, but a minus-5 rating and his recent struggles should encourage caution when rostering him in standard formats.