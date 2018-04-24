Orlov scored a goal and fired two shots on goal while logging 25:33 of ice time in Monday's 6-3 series-clinching win over the Blue Jackets.

Orlov opened the scoring with 7:48 remaining in the first, taking a pass from Matt Niskanen before dancing into the slot and ripping a slap shot top shelf over Columbus' Sergei Bobrovsky. The 26-year-old blueliner, who's notched one goal and three points in six games this postseason, will look to continue his strong play in the Capitals' second-round matchup with the Penguins.