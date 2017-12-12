Orlov recorded a goal, four shots and three hits through 21:56 of ice time (1:31 on the power play) during Monday's 3-1 loss to the Islanders.

Don't look now, but Orlov is locked into an offensive surge with two goals, eight points and 22 shots through his past 11 contests. He continues to pad the peripheral categories and is currently providing plenty of value in the majority of fantasy settings. However, his lack of power-play time with the No. 1 unit does limit his upside, and he has proven to be a streaky scorer. Still, as long as expectations are kept in check, Orlov is a solid supporting piece for virtual blue lines.