Capitals' Dmitry Orlov: Scores lone goal in loss
Orlov recorded a goal, four shots and three hits through 21:56 of ice time (1:31 on the power play) during Monday's 3-1 loss to the Islanders.
Don't look now, but Orlov is locked into an offensive surge with two goals, eight points and 22 shots through his past 11 contests. He continues to pad the peripheral categories and is currently providing plenty of value in the majority of fantasy settings. However, his lack of power-play time with the No. 1 unit does limit his upside, and he has proven to be a streaky scorer. Still, as long as expectations are kept in check, Orlov is a solid supporting piece for virtual blue lines.
More News
-
Capitals' Dmitry Orlov: Lights lamp Saturday•
-
Capitals' Dmitry Orlov: Gets first goal Sunday•
-
Capitals' Dmitry Orlov: Snaps point drought Saturday•
-
Capitals' Dmitry Orlov: Notches first point of 2017-18•
-
Capitals' Dmitry Orlov: Held off scoresheet again Monday•
-
Capitals' Dmitry Orlov: Secures long-term deal•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...