Orlov has yet to register a point after his first nine games.

Orlov is no stranger to slow starts, but going nine games without a point --managing just seven shots in that span -- is a fairly remarkable cold streak for the 29-year-old. Averaging just 18:07 of ice time and bumped from the second power-play unit by Justin Schultz, the 55th overall pick from the 2009 NHL Entry Draft is a non-factor in standard formats until he can jumpstart his offensive production.