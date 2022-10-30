Orlov provided an assist, four shots on goal, four hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Predators.

Orlov had to do some heavy lifting Saturday, as John Carlson exited with a lower-body injury in the first period. The 31-year-old Orlov skated 26:38 to lead the Capitals while providing his usual steady defense. He's also had some success on offense lately, picking up all five of his assists this season in the last five games. Should Carlson miss time, Orlov would be a candidate to quarterback the top power-play unit. The Russian has added 20 shots on net, 27 hits, 13 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through nine contests this season.