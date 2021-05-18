Orlov registered two assists and two shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to Boston in Game 2.

Orlov figured in on a pair of Garnet Hathaway goals, including a perfect feed on a 2-on-1 rush to set up Hathaway's game-tying strike in the third period. The 29-year-old Orlov is coming off of an eight-goal, 14-assist regular season in 51 games. He also provided 20 PIM and a plus-14 rating.