Orlov generated an assist Thursday, but the Penguins rallied back from a three-goal deficit to steal Game 1 from the Capitals.

Orlov's secondary apple ultimately went to Alex Ovechkin and gave the Capitals a 2-0 lead 28 seconds into the third period. The Russian defenseman finished with a minus-1 rating in the contest, though he effectively extended his point streak to three games dating back to the first-round series against the Blue Jackets.