Capitals' Dmitry Orlov: Shutdown man gets first two playoff helpers
Orlov set up two goals in a 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Jackets in Game 5 on Saturday.
Orlov has been a defensive stalwart this series, laying 11 hits and blocking 12 shots. He has been as steady as they go over the last three seasons, recording 29, 33 and 31 points, respectively. Orlov's role now will be about shutting down opposing scorers, not scoring himself; the points are gravy at this point.
More News
-
Capitals' Dmitry Orlov: Tallies 10th goal•
-
Capitals' Dmitry Orlov: First career three-point effort•
-
Capitals' Dmitry Orlov: Tallies assist Saturday•
-
Capitals' Dmitry Orlov: Stays hot with helper Thursday•
-
Capitals' Dmitry Orlov: Leaves mark in loss to Pens•
-
Capitals' Dmitry Orlov: Collects assist in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...