Orlov set up two goals in a 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Jackets in Game 5 on Saturday.

Orlov has been a defensive stalwart this series, laying 11 hits and blocking 12 shots. He has been as steady as they go over the last three seasons, recording 29, 33 and 31 points, respectively. Orlov's role now will be about shutting down opposing scorers, not scoring himself; the points are gravy at this point.