Orlov (COVID-19 protocols) will be out of the lineup for a minimum of four games, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Orlov will have to wait until at least Jan. 30 to garner his first point of the season as head coach Peter Laviolette indicated that he will join teammates Alex Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov, and Ilya Samsonov in quarantine. The situation remains touch and go, so check back for updates in the coming days.