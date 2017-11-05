Capitals' Dmitry Orlov: Snaps point drought Saturday
Orlov had an assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Bruins.
The helper marks just the second point for Orlov in Washington's first 14 games. No doubt he misses Matt Niskanen (upper body), but more was expected out of the Russian blueliner after he received a six-year, $30.6 million extension over the summer. Expect things to turn around for the 26-year-old, but his fantasy value is in a holding pattern until he can break out of this slump in a more significant fashion.
