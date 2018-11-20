Capitals' Dmitry Orlov: Stays sizzling Monday
Orlov tallied two assists and five penalty minutes while logging 23:40 of ice time during Monday's 5-4 overtime win against the Canadiens.
After a very sleep start to the season, Orlov is on fire with two goals and six points in his last four games. The 27-year-old Russian is unlikely to keep up this pace for too long, but he stands a good chance of eclipsing the 30-point mark for a third straight season --especially if he continues to log heavy minutes with John Carlson. The second-round pick from the 2009 NHL Entry Draft should be rostered in all formats.
