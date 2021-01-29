Orlov (COVID-19 protocols) remains in quarantine and is considered day-to-day, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.
Orlov could miss his fifth straight game unless his status changes before Saturday's match against the Bruins. The 29-year-old had been held without a point in four games prior to entering quarantine.
