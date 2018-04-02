Orlov scored on his only shot on goal during a 3-1 victory over the Penguins on Sunday.

The young defenseman has come into his own. The goal was Orlov's 10th of the season, giving him double digits in the category for the first time ever. There's only three games remaining, but Orlov still has a chance at a career high in points and shots on goal as well.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories