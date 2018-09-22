Capitals' Dmitry Orlov: Tallies assist Friday
Orlov recorded an assist, four shots and a minus-1 rating during Fridays 5-1 loss to the Hurricanes.
Orlov is still getting back up to speed following a short offseason but is fully expected to be a minute-eater alongside Matt Niskanen once again. The talented Russian has enough upside for deeper formats, but will need more opportunities on the power-play to be more than a depth player in standard leagues.
