Orlov recorded an assist, two hits, a plus-1 rating, and four blocked shots during Saturday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Orlov seems to be rounding into form after a dreadful start to the season and should finish near the 30-point mark for a third straight campaign. The 26-year-old Russian has established himself as a key cog in Washington's defense, logging 23:08 of ice time per game which should bode well for his future fantasy prospects.