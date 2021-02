Orlov scored his first goal of the season in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Rangers.

His tally late in the second period ruined Igor Shesterkin's shutout bid, and gave Orlov his first point in 11 games this season. The blueliner's numbers have been down across the board so far, but he delivered a line more in keeping with his career performance Saturday, adding three shots, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-1 rating to his ledger.