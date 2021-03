Orlov recorded two assists while adding three blocked shots, two hits and a plus-1 rating in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Rangers.

The veteran blueliner picked up his first multi-point performance of the season while still racking up his usual production in secondary categories. Orlov has delivered multiple hits and blocks in three straight contests, and on the season he has four goals, seven points, 50 hits, 40 shots, 33 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 29 games.