Orlov notched two assists in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Islanders.

The veteran blueliner recorded his first multi-point effort since Dec. 21. Orlov has been overshadowed by John Carlson's huge performance so far among Caps defensemen, but his 23 points (three goals, 20 helpers) through 49 games is still a career-best pace for the 28-year-old.