Capitals' Dmitry Orlov: Wrangles helper in loss
Orlov posted an assist, two shots on goal, three hits and three blocked shots in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche.
The Russian defenseman fed T.J. Oshie for the Capitals' second goal in the contest. Orlov has produced three points and 12 shots on goal in seven games this season. He also has 12 hits and 10 blocked shots.
