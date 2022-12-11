McIlrath was recalled from AHL Hershey on Sunday prior to Washington's matchup with Winnipeg.

McIlrath last played in the NHL during 2019-20 with Detroit where he was held scoreless in 16 contests while logging 48 hits and 12 blocked shots. The 30-year-old McIlrath will provide some depth on Washington's blueline though he won't carry much value for fantasy purposes. He's logged five assists through 22 games this season with AHL Hershey.