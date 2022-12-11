McIlrath was recalled from AHL Hershey on Sunday prior to Washington's matchup with Winnipeg.
McIlrath last played in the NHL during 2019-20 with Detroit where he was held scoreless in 16 contests while logging 48 hits and 12 blocked shots. The 30-year-old McIlrath will provide some depth on Washington's blueline though he won't carry much value for fantasy purposes. He's logged five assists through 22 games this season with AHL Hershey.
More News
-
Capitals' Dylan McIlrath: Placed on waivers•
-
Capitals' Dylan McIlrath: On waivers Saturday•
-
Capitals' Dylan McIlrath: Receives four-game ban•
-
Capitals' Dylan McIlrath: Facing potential suspension•
-
Capitals' Dylan McIlrath: Signs with Washington on Wednesday•
-
Red Wings' Dylan McIlrath: Drops a level•