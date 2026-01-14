McIlrath had five PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canadiens.

This was McIlrath's 100th NHL contest, and he celebrated the occasion with a second-period bout against Arber Xhekaj. McIlrath has played in four of the Capitals' last eight games, which isn't much, but it's an uptick in his usage as the team has had to navigate some short-term absences. He's still looking for his first point of the season while adding two shots on net, 10 PIM, 15 hits and five blocked shots over eight outings.