McIlrath posted an assist and two hits in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.

McIlrath was in the lineup because Rasmus Sandin (not injury related) was not available. McIlrath then had to take on a bit more playing time after the Capitals lost Nick Jensen (upper body) and Martin Fehervary (lower body) during the game. The helper was McIlrath's first point in six outings this season, and he also has a minus-6 rating, seven PIM, 14 hits and seven blocked shots. He could remain in the lineup going forward if the Capitals' defense remains short-staffed.