McIlrath was scratched for the sixth time in eight games in Wednesday's 7-1 win over the Sharks.

Despite John Carlson (upper body) being out, the Capitals opted to bring in left-shot blueliner Declan Chisholm rather than a righty in McIlrath. Sidelined by a lower-body injury for the first five games of the season, McIlrath has seen action in just three games since his Oct. 19 activation from injured reserve. He's earned no points while adding seven hits and two blocked shots. The 33-year-old provides toughness when he plays, but as part of an eight-man blue line on the Capitals' roster, his opportunities are few and far between.