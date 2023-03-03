McIlrath was sent down to the minors on Friday, Roman Stubbs of The Washington Post reports.

McIlrath collected a lone helper -- along with a minus-6 rating -- in six games during his recent stint in the big leagues. Injuries to Nick Jensen (upper body) and Martin Fehervary (lower body) could allow the 30-year-old to return to the NHL ranks in the near future, but Vincent Iorio and Gabriel Carlsson appear to be getting a look as Washington tries to salvage its playoff hopes during a California road trip.