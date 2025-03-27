McIlrath agreed to terms on a two-year, $1.6 million contract extension with Washington on Thursday.

McIlrath has seen action in just 11 NHL games this season, in which he notched two assists, 14 PIM and 23 hits while averaging a mere 10:54 of ice time. With six defensemen already under contract next year, not including Alexander Alexeyev, who will be a restricted free agent, McIlrath will be hard-pressed to secure significantly more ice time next year even with a new deal in hand.