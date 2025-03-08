Strome posted an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings.

Strome had a nine-game point streak (six goals, seven assists) from Jan. 28 to Feb. 25. He was held off the scoresheet for two contests but has bounced back with a helper in each of his last three outings. The first-line center is up to 62 points, 114 shots on net, 44 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating over 63 appearances. With just under a quarter of the season left, he's got a good chance of surpassing his career-best 67 points from 2023-24.