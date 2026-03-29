Strome scored a power-play goal on two shots and added four PIM in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Strome snapped his 17-game goal drought at a good time, tying the game at 4-4 in the third period. The center wasn't done with clutch moments, delivering the lone tally in the shootout to help the Capitals get a big win. The 29-year-old is up to 17 goals, 54 points (20 on the power play), 134 shots on net, 47 blocked shots, 40 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 72 outings. Strome has four points over his last four contests and may be bouncing back late in the campaign after struggling out of the Olympic break.