Strome is dealing with an illness, but the hope is that he'll be available for Tuesday's game against the Red Wings, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports Monday.

Strome has picked up points in six of his last seven appearances, recording three goals, three assists, six PIM and a minus-1 rating while averaging 17:15 of ice time over that stretch. He hasn't yet missed a game this season, and the Capitals hope that he'll continue to be available Tuesday despite his illness. Ethen Frank is also dealing with an illness but could enter the lineup if Strome is unable to suit up.