Strome tallied an assist while logging 17:20 of ice time during Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Rangers.
Strome has been hot of late with two goals and six points in his last eight games. The 25-year-old -- like many of his teammates-- has had an inconsistent season offensively yet has still managed 26 points in 41 games despite the volatility.
