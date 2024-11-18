Strome had two assists and a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Strome helped out on first-period goals by Alex Ovechkin and Jakob Chychrun. During his active four-game point streak, Strome has a goal and six assists, including three power-play helpers. The 27-year-old center continues to thrive on the Capitals' top line with five tallies, 21 assists, 27 shots on net, 14 blocked shots and a plus-16 rating through 17 appearances this season.