Strome scored a goal and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 7-1 win over the Sharks.

Strome had gone 11 games without a goal prior to Wednesday. He had six assists and 10 shots on net, which isn't exactly the production level he's known for. The 28-year-old center is now at six goals, 22 points, 42 shots on net and a plus-15 rating across 26 outings this season. Strome's top-line role should allow him to stay productive, but he may not match last year's career-best 82-point total.