Strome registered two assists in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Blues on Thursday.
Strome has five goals and 15 points in 19 contests this season. He's playing on the Capitals' top power-play unit and that role has paid dividends. He already has eight power-play points in 2022-23, including one Thursday.
