Strome scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.

Strome scored his second goal of the campaign to tie the game at 1-1 early in the second period. The center has fit right in with the Capitals, registering seven points (four on the power play), 15 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 10 contests. That's approximately a 57-point pace for the season, which would be match his career-best output in a single season.